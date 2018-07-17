DUCK, N.C. (AP) - Authorities on the North Carolina coast say a woman has died, days after she was pulled from rough surf in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports the town of Duck said the woman was among five people pulled from the ocean Friday at a beach access. Officials said the unidentified woman was unresponsive and taken to the hospital, where she died Sunday.

City officials said the other victims rescued refused treatment.

The woman is the sixth person to die on the Outer Banks in 2018 while swimming in the Atlantic. A 4-year-old boy died in April while walking along a Kitty Hawk beach when a large wave knocked him down and pulled him into the surf.

Two years ago, nine people died while swimming on the Outer Banks.

