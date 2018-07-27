CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC (WVEC) — Over 1,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged from the Ocean Sands Wastewater Treatment Plant in Currituck County on Friday.

The water was discharged into the moat on the south side of the treatment plant, located at 743 Ocean Trail, Corolla, N.C. The Division of Water Resources was notified and is reviewing the incident.

For more information, contact Glen Vance, Currituck County Wastewater Superintendent, at 252-481-8016.

