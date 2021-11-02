US Attorney for Eastern NC resigns at request of Biden administration

In a release, Robert Higdon's office said he was responding to President Joe Biden and the Justice Department requesting Trump-appointed US attorneys step down.

Thursday afternoon, Robert Higdon Jr., the US attorney for the eastern district of North Carolina, publicly resigned from his post.

It's not unusual for US attorneys to resign when new administrations are sworn-in, but it's not an automatic change. In 2017, US attorneys nominated by former president Barack Obama were asked to resign.

Higdon was appointed to his role in October, 2017.

In Thursday's resignation, he thanked former president Donald Trump and senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, all Republicans, for helping him get the job.

"I leave office with deep respect for the outstanding men and women who serve the United States Department of Justice in the Eastern District as prosecutors and as members of the support staff," Higdon wrote. "They are dedicated to the safety and security of our citizens, and their tireless work has made communities all across our state safer and more secure."