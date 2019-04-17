MOYOCK, N.C. — A U.S. Coast Guard veteran saved a woman as her car sunk in a canal.

A 29-year-old woman lost control of her car before it became submerged in a canal in the 400 block of Poyners Road. The canal is at least five feet deep.

The vehicle floated 15 feet across the canal as it started to fill with water. The 29-year-old was able to exit through the sun roof of her car.

U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Jeff Brundage was driving home when he saw the woman on the roof of the car.

According to a release, the woman was in a panic because she can't swim.

CWO Brundage said he believed the water was only five feet deep, but he couldn't stand because the bottom was too silty. He entered the 50 degree water, swam to the vehicle and safely brought the woman to shore as first responders arrived at the scene.

The driver was not injured. She was assessed by Currituck County EMS, but refused treatment.

The Currituck County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident.