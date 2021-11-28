x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
North Carolina

USGS reports 7th minor earthquake in days near Winston-Salem

Saturday’s 1.9 magnitude occurred shortly before 8 a.m. about 3.1 miles southwest of Winston-Salem.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from August 18, 2018. 

The U.S. Geological Survey has reported another minor earthquake that took place near Winston-Salem. 

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Saturday’s quake was the seventh seismic event to occur in Forsyth and Surry counties in the past six days. 

The National Earthquake Information Center in Golden, Colorado, reported that no injuries or structural damage has resulted from any of the seven earthquakes. 

Saturday’s 1.9 magnitude occurred shortly before 8 a.m. about 3.1 miles southwest of Winston-Salem. 

USGS said that the other minor earthquakes occurred last Wednesday and last Sunday near Winston-Salem and near Mount Airy.

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Connect the Dots: What is the 'Delta Plus' COVID-19 variant?