USGS: Magnitude 2.7 earthquake reported in North Carolina

MORGANTON, N.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 2.7 earthquake rattled parts of western North Carolina.

A report says Tuesday's earthquake was centered nearly four miles north of Morganton, which is 76 miles northwest of Charlotte and occurred around 9:20 a.m.

The News Herald of Morganton reports Capt. Jason Whisnant with the Morganton Department of Public Safety says there have been no reports of damage during the first hour after the earthquake. There was no word on whether anyone was injured.