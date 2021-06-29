Virginia Beach woman arrested for possession of marijuana, cocaine, Adderall

The woman was driving in Avon, N.C., when she was pulled over and arrested.

AVON, N.C. — A 32-year-old woman was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a schedule II controlled substance Monday night.

Police said Deborah Horton was driving near Pampas Street and Highway 12 in Avon, N.C., around 10:48 p.m. when she was pulled over by police for a traffic violation.

As the officer was speaking with Horton, he could smell marijuana. He searched her vehicle and found cocaine and Adderall along with the marijuana.