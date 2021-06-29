Virginia Beach woman arrested for possession of marijuana, cocaine, Adderall

AVON, N.C. — A 32-year-old woman was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a schedule II controlled substance Monday night.
Police said Deborah Horton was driving near Pampas Street and Highway 12 in Avon, N.C., around 10:48 p.m. when she was pulled over by police for a traffic violation.
As the officer was speaking with Horton, he could smell marijuana. He searched her vehicle and found cocaine and Adderall along with the marijuana.
Horton was then taken into custody and charged. She is now being held on a $10,000 secured bond.