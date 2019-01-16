MANTEO, N.C. — Veterans had a cool opportunity to hang out with sharks at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island this week.

Veterans got to dive with sharks, thanks to a partnership with Project SOAR, a program out of Wilmington, North Carolina that coordinates adaptive recreational activities like SCUBA, kayaking, and surfing for veterans living with service-connected injuries or illness.

Two groups got to explore the aquarium’s Graveyard of the Atlantic exhibit.

They searched for shark teeth and interact with aquarium gusts during the hour-long dives.

This is the second visit by Project SOAR, and the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island is looking forward to having the group return for more scuba adventures.