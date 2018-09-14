GREENVILLE, N.C. (WVEC) — Citing safety concerns, East Carolina University said it would not travel to Blacksburg for Saturday's football game against Virginia Tech.

ECU said the decision was made due to the forecast track of Hurricane Florence and its catastrophic impact on the region and perilous travel conditions before, during and after the storm.

Download the 13News Now App

ECU said it hopes the game can be rescheduled at a later date this season.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC