RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - It appears at least four proposed amendments to the North Carolina Constitution will be on fall ballots now that the state Supreme Court has rejected a civil rights group's request to block questions on voter identification and income taxes.

The justices on Tuesday denied a motion by attorneys for the state NAACP asking those questions the General Assembly submitted not appear before voters. One proposal would mandate photo identification to vote in person. The other would reduce the cap on income tax rates from 10 percent to 7 percent.

The Supreme Court is apparently still weighing arguments from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislators over two other proposed referendums addressing judicial vacancies and the state elections board.

Two referendums addressing crime victims' rights and hunting and fishing weren't challenged.

