DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man wanted for armed robbery was arrested when a 5-year-old child shot herself in the hand with his gun.

The Herald-Sun reports that 28-year-old Tyree Devon Hockaday was arrested this week on charges of negligent child abuse and possession of a firearm by a felon. A search warrant says he and the girl's guardian had brought her to a hospital on Sept. 16.

The guardian told police Hockaday had fallen asleep with his pistol unsecured, and the child found it and accidentally shot herself. Hockaday told police he then hid the gun under a mattress.

During the investigation, police found Hockaday was wanted in a July 29 robbery. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Durham police spokeswoman Kammie Michael says the child is recovering.

