COROLLA, N.C. — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced on its Facebook page that a young stallion named Joaquin died this week.

The 4-year-old wild horse attempted to go through a barbed-wire fence on United States Fish and Wildlife Service property and was severely injured, the post said.

Someone spotted Joaquin on Thursday and called the organization. A veterinarian checked him and determined that his leg injury "was beyond repair."

The young stallion was euthanized, the organization said.

"We are devastated to announce the death of Joaquin, a young stallion who was well-known in the Swan Beach community," the organization said.

"He was just four years old; a lovely young Banker with a bright future as a harem stallion. His loss is a major blow to the herd and will have an impact for generations to come."

The group said there were concerns about the wild horses' safety after barbed wire fences were installed years ago.

USFWS has been responsive since the accident and the group said they hope to collaborate with them on a replacement fence that won't endanger the wild horses.