Wilmington police use obscure federal program to borrow military gear

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Police in the North Carolina city of Wilmington have been borrowing military surplus items such as generators and M-16 rifles from the Department of Defense.

The Wilmington Star News reported Tuesday that the city’s police department is using an obscure federal program to get the equipment.

It’s been borrowing the gear for the past 16 years.

Wilmington police Capt. Rodney Dawson said that patrol officers are assigned M-16 rifles because those weapons exist on the street.

He said officers need to be prepared if confronted by a suspect armed with that kind of rifle.

Dawson added that the weapons cannot be used for crowd control or civil disturbances.