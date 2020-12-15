x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

North Carolina

Windfarm off Outer Banks expected to create nearly 200 jobs

The Kitty Hawk Offshore Wind Project will be built about 27 miles off Corolla and several new jobs are being created from it.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
View on the rooftop solar power plant with two engineers walking and examining photovoltaic panels. Concept of alternative energy and its service

COROLLA, N.C. — A wind farm that is scheduled to be built off North Carolina's Outer Banks is projected to create nearly 200 full-time jobs in Virginia and North Carolina.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the projection comes from an economic study by alternative energy developer Avangrid Renewables. The Kitty Hawk Offshore Wind Project will be built roughly 27 miles off Corolla. 

Construction is set to begin in 2024. Building the windfarm is expected to create 800 jobs. And it will produce 193 full-time jobs in Virginia and North Carolina once it's running. 

Those jobs will including turbine generator technicians and welders. 

Support companies and services could add hundreds more jobs.

Related Articles