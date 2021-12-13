Woman killed in Elizabeth City house fire

Deputies discovered that a residence on Lance Drive was fully engulfed.

A 33-year-old woman was killed in a house fire in Elizabeth City early Monday morning, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff's office got an unrelated alarm call from the southern part of Pasquotank County around 12:15 a.m. As the deputies went to check what was going on, they saw an orange glow in the sky.

The deputies later discovered that a residence on Lance Drive was fully engulfed with visible flames through the roof. After seeing vehicles in the driveway, the deputies went into the house and pulled out a woman who was inside.

Both deputies and emergency services personnel tried to save her life, but she was pronounced dead. She was identified as Stephanie Peral Josvai.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.