Workplace deaths increase in North Carolina

In 2022, the number of workplace deaths compiled by the North Carolina Department of Justice was 63.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been two months since a deadly construction incident in Dilworth. Three people were killed after scaffolding collapsed at a work site.

The North Carolina Department of Labor tells us this is still under investigation, and it could take up to six months to conclude their investigation. So that made us look into how North Carolina compares workplace deaths to previous years.

"It’s a fast-growing state. We have more people coming here, which has the potential to add to the number of fatalities," Josh Dobson, NC Department of Labor Commissioner, said.

The number of deaths in 2022 is up compared to 2021, in 2021, the department saw 49 deaths, not including covid deaths. Aside from more construction in our area and more people moving to our state, Dobson tells WCNC that other reasons can also contribute to this increase.

"We at the Department have a vacancy rate in our compliance officers between 25 and 30 percent and when we don’t have the staff to go out and do the investigations program inspections, that can also lead to a higher fatality rate," Dobson said.

NC Department of Labor data shows in 2022, constructions saw the highest death rate, with 15 deaths in the workplace. Followed by the service industry with 11. That's why the department continues to push workplace safety training.

"As part of our five-year plan, we do have a special infuses program that tries to go after those areas that we know are at higher risks," Dobson said.

