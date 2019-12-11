KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. —
Wright Brothers National Memorial will waive its entrance fee on six days in 2020.
The six entrance fee-free days for 2020 will be:
- Monday, January 20 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
- Saturday, April 18 – First Day of National Park Week/National Junior Ranger Day
- Tuesday, August 25 – National Park Service Birthday
- Saturday, September 26 – National Public Lands Day
- Wednesday, November 11 – Veterans Day
- Thursday, December 17 – 117th anniversary of the Wright brothers’ first flight
Entrance fees are not charged at Cape Hatteras National Seashore or Fort Raleigh National Historic Site.