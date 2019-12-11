KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. —

Wright Brothers National Memorial will waive its entrance fee on six days in 2020.



The six entrance fee-free days for 2020 will be:

Monday, January 20 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Saturday, April 18 – First Day of National Park Week/National Junior Ranger Day

Tuesday, August 25 – National Park Service Birthday

Saturday, September 26 – National Public Lands Day

Wednesday, November 11 – Veterans Day

Thursday, December 17 – 117 th anniversary of the Wright brothers’ first flight

Entrance fees are not charged at Cape Hatteras National Seashore or Fort Raleigh National Historic Site.