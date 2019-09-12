SUFFOLK, Va. — Two boys died over the weekend after the car they were in crashed on a highway in Tyrrell County, North Carolina.

According to OBX Today, Dylan Edwards and Brayden Deanes were both killed after their car over-corrected and crashed into a canal on Sunday.

Dylan was 16 and Brayden was 8.

According to Brayden's obituary, he was born in Ahoskie. He was a third-grader at Florence Bowser Elementary School and played on the Bennetts Creek Warriors Football Team in Suffolk.

Bennetts Creek Warriors Football & Cheerleading Warrior family, It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I greet you all. Last night, in a tragic accident, we lost one of our own little Warriors, Brayden Deanes. He played on our Mitey Mite team this year. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this difficult time.

