SUFFOLK, Va. — Two boys died over the weekend after the car they were in crashed on a highway in Tyrrell County, North Carolina.
According to OBX Today, Dylan Edwards and Brayden Deanes were both killed after their car over-corrected and crashed into a canal on Sunday.
Dylan was 16 and Brayden was 8.
According to Brayden's obituary, he was born in Ahoskie. He was a third-grader at Florence Bowser Elementary School and played on the Bennetts Creek Warriors Football Team in Suffolk.
RELATED: Mother of 3 killed by estranged husband in front of her children
RELATED: Driver charged in JEB Little Creek-Fort Story vehicle crash appears in court
RELATED: Virginia State Police: Seven killed in crashes during 2019 Thanksgiving weekend