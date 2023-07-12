Northampton County car crash leaves man dead

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — A man is dead after a car crash occurred in Northampton County Tuesday night, Virginia State Police (VSP) said.
The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. westbound on Cobbs Station Road, near Cheriton Cross Road.
Nelson Cruz, 34, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado when he ran off the road, overcorrected, and then ran off the road, according to VSP. He hit several trees and then overturned. Cruz was ejected from the vehicle as he was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.
Cruz succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The family has been notified.
It was unknown at the time if speed or alcohol are contributing factors to the crash.