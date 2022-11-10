Northampton County Sheriff's Office searches for 14-year-old wanted for attempted capital murder

There's currently a $2,500 reward if you provide information that leads to his arrest.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old boy who is wanted on multiple felony charges after allegedly shooting at a deputy in Northampton County earlier this year.

According to the Northampton County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on July 30 around 2:30 a.m. in the Cheriton area.

There had been an increased presence of deputies in the area due to a string of drive-by shootings that were reported from July 16 through July 29.

One deputy found a car with several people in it and proceeded to follow it.

The car then pulled into a nearby convenience store parking lot, and all of the people got out of the car and began to shoot at the deputy's car.

The deputy was not hurt. The suspects' car was later determined to have been stolen.

On November 7, the Northampton County Sheriff's Office said that their investigation had led them to information on Jamarion Javion-Steven Lafferty, who was 14 at the time of the shooting.

Now, he faces the following charges:

Attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer

Attempted murder by a mob

Attempted malicious wounding

Attempted malicious wounding by a mob

Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Reckless handling of a firearm

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a juvenile