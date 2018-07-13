HIGH POINT, N.C.-- Does your dream job include working from home? Now is your chance!

Thursday, Norwegian Cruise Line announced an expansion of its at-home agent initiative to include the Piedmont Triad area, specifically--Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and High Point.

On Wednesday, July 18, Norwegian is not only interviewing candidates, they are going to make job offers to 30-45 interviewees, who will comprise the pilot group. The four-week training program for the new hires will begin in August.

“Our team is pleased to welcome Norwegian Cruise Line to the Piedmont Triad region, and we celebrate the up to 200 jobs that will be created,” said Bob Leak, president of Winston-Salem Business, Inc. “Norwegian has confidence that our area can fulfill their need to grow their at home agent program with our top local talent.”

This opportunity is exclusively open to people in the NC Piedmont Triad area. It is an entry-level position that requires agents to understand and match the guests’ vacation plans to unforgettable Norwegian experiences.

In the next year and a half, Norwegian plans to grow the at-home agent program locally to include up to 200 fulltime representatives in the Piedmont Triad area. Representatives will be the first point of contact for guests and travel agents looking to design their dream vacation on board one of the fleet’s sixteen ships visiting nearly 300 destinations around the globe.

