NPS opens restricted hunting in Rock Creek Park to control deer population

WASHINGTON — A "deer management operation" put on by the National Park Service will allow restricted deer hunting in Rock Creek Park until March 21, 2021. But it's not open to the public, only NPS officials and its law enforcement partners can participate in the hunt.

NPS said the reason for the hunting of deer in Rock Creek Park is because deer have a huge impact on native plants that outdoor management services, biologists and environmentalists are working to restore.

"Biologists, who are also highly trained firearms experts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will be working under the direction of NPS natural resource management specialists and in coordination with U.S. Park Police and local law enforcement to conduct reduction actions at night when the park is normally closed," NPS said in a statement.



Other areas that NPS will allow a small amount of deer hunting include Melvin Hazen Park, Soapstone Valley Park, Pinehurst Parkway, Glover Archbold Park, Battery Kemble Park and Fort Totten Park.

The most recent 2019-2020 deer reduction work in Rock Creek Park produced 1,320 pounds of venison, which NPS donated to DC Central Kitchen, providing hundreds of meals to District families in need. The NPS plans to continue donating venison from deer reduction operations.

NPS may temporarily close the following roads between 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. to conduct deer management operations:

Horse Stable Road NW.

Ridge Road NW, south of Grant Road NW.

Glover Road NW, south of the Rock Creek Park Horse Center.

Temporary road closures from 6:45 p.m. to 4 a.m. may include:

Wise Road NW.

Ridge Road NW.

Glover Road NW.

Grant Road NW.

Joyce Road NW.

Morrow Drive NW.

West Beach Drive NW at Parkside Drive NW.

Stage Road NW.

Beach Drive between Joyce Road NW and Picnic Grove 10.