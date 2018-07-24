WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- — More details surrounding that deadly helicopter crash on July 8th has been released by the NTSB.

Officials say the pilot, Henry Schwarz, flew from Stafford Regional Airport to Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport for a meeting.

Airport personnel said Schwarz refueled the helicopter before leaving Williamsburg. The helicopter crashed into the Bristol Commons townhomes minutes after takeoff, killing Schwarz.

One other person died in the wreckage, 91-year-old Jean Danylko.

According to the report, all the major parts of the helicopter were present at the accident site except for a few. Many of the components were partially or completely consumed by a post-crash fire.

According to the FAA, Schwarz had a commercial pilot certificate.

The report also reveals the helicopter manufacturer last performed an inspection on the helicopter in August 2017. The most recent recorded maintenance was an oil change was done this past January.

People at townhomes are still picking up the pieces and working to rebuild. Paul Leslie is on the board of directors for Bristol Commons.

He said they're waiting for Nationwide to finish its study before they restore the 10-unit building.

This only the preliminary report. It doesn’t explain the cause of the accident. That information will be in the final report.

NTSB officials said the investigation is going to take anywhere from 12 to 24 months.

Read the full preliminary report below:

