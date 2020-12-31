Ideas to celebrate New Year's Eve at home

COVID-19 has changed the way we celebrate yet another holiday.

So many of us can't wait to kick 2020 to the curb. If you want to bid farewell to this past year, the safest way to do that is at home.

Since it isn't the safest idea to go out to a crowded restaurant or bar, here are some ideas to make the most of your countdown from the couch.

Decorate your space

Don't put away your holiday lights just yet! Make the room feel special by putting up string lights and streamers, complete with a little photo backdrop for your commemorative 2020 photo sessions.

Celebrate New Year's all day long

You can travel the world and hop time zones from your home by going online and watching New Year's celebrations and fireworks in all different countries. You can view different cameras and live streams of celebrations across the globe using a site like EarthCam to see New Zealand, Dubai, Japan, Thailand and London!

Feast and toast to a new year

New Year's Eve is known for decadent meals, so order takeout from your favorite restaurant or cook something up in the kitchen. Pair your luxurious meal with a few bubbly cocktails on the side and enjoy a few extra bites thanks to your comfortable sweatpants.

Gather virtually

By this point, you've probably figured out the whole Zoom or group video chat thing, so do it one last time in 2020! You can play games with your family and friends online with free options like Houseparty, a free video chatting app with built in games.

Stick with tradition