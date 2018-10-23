NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A former restaurant at the Vinings Landing Marina in Norfolk has been gutted, raised, and set for a restart in the spring of 2019.

The former Surf Rider restaurant was vacated before it was recently bought by new ownership. Jeff Wells, the architect of the project, said the owner heard different stories of how past storms had affected the restaurant, so he ultimately decided to raise the building 6 feet instead of 18 inches.

"The best thing we could do is lift it, finish it off and get everything back to code," Wells said.

Travis Matyiko of Expert House Movers oversaw the elevation of the property. He said homes and restaurants by the water are having to choose between demolition and elevation due to flooding concerns. Matyiko said the raising of the restaurant was a smart long-term decision.

"When you see it now it looks like a mess, but give it another three or four months and it'll be a brand new building," he said.

Wells said the building will now comply with current and project FEMA standards and regulations.

People at the marina said they're excited to once again be able to walk off the boat and up to their next meal. Renovations are underway and the restaurant is set to open in the spring of 2019.

