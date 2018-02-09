VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — This Labor Day weekend, businesses at the Oceanfront are seeing the usual boom on the unofficial end of summer.

Large crowds made their way to the Oceanfront Saturday evening for the American Music Festival. It’s happening all weekend until Sunday, more than 30 bands will take the stage.

Nearby businesses are hanging on to these big crowds while they last.

Mike Cranston, a bar manager at The Shack said this is their busiest time of the year.

“All summer long it's just non-stop and come Monday night is when it kind of dips off a little bit,” said Cranston.

This Labor Day Weekend is the final stretch of the busy summer season for businesses near the Oceanfront. But for Joseph Tidwell, a bartender at The Shack, seeing the tourists go isn't easy.

“It just means I have to work more hours to make the same amount of money," said Tidwell.

He's just one of many people who work in the area and rely on these large crowds.

Last year, the City of Virginia Beach had a record breaking number of visitors. More than 19 million people visited, and altogether, they spent more than $2.4 billion in the city.

“It definitely helps out with the Virginia Beach economy,” said Cranston.

“Both with our bar business and the surrounding businesses as well.”

So while the crowds come in large numbers, the bartenders at The Shack handle the busy tourist season with a ‘bring it on’ mentality.

"The busier the better," said Tidwell.

“It's a lot of work, but it's worth it at the end of the day.”

