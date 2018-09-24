NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — After a historic win over Virginia Tech Saturday night, Old Dominion University students went on to party into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Metal and charred cushions are all that’s left from couches burned on streets in the blocks surrounding the University, and student Garret Rich says it’s all a celebration.

"Last night everyone went a little especially crazy. This season could end now and I'm happy with it because we beat Tech,” said rich.

Old Dominion beat an undefeated Virginia Tech team 49 to 35, and freshman John Fitzgerald says it was very unexpected.

"We had a 1.8 percent chance of winning the game, so we're riding right now. The whole street was jumping, there were people burning couches, it was a wild night,” said Fitzgerald.

Student videos show how the celebrations went throughout the night. Senior Simone Lim was cleaning a charred couch off her lawn today as she described what she saw.

"People were jumping on it while it was on fire, we were just kind of a little concerned. It just kind of blew up and it was like ten feet tall, and we were watching out tree because it was right underneath our tree, but then cops came. People started sprinting, running away, in all different directions, didn't want to get arrested, or get in trouble," said Lim.

And even with a hazy memory of the night, Alec Emanuel says they say the energy filled the campus.

"There was probably a thousand people here in the street last night 25 cop cars, it was just insane,” said Emanuel.

