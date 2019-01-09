NORFOLK, Va. — The excitement sizzled as Old Dominion University fans grilled underneath a sea of tents.



The tailgate was a season-opening party of sorts for ODU fans on Saturday afternoon.

College football is back. Along with it: the little things that have become a tradition for alums and fans alike.

Kenny Skees, an ODU fan patted his lion statue on its head for good luck before the game. It has become a tradition between friends and family. They marked every single game of the first football season on its body.



“We logged every single victory with a marker on the front of the lion and all the losses on the back and as you can see, there’s more wins on the front then there are losses on the back,” said Skees.



For ODU alum Andy Thomson, it was the fun of tailgating and a love for the team that brought him out to celebrate.



“We’ve been season ticket holders since day one, and we'll support them forever,” said Thomson.

Another ODU alum, Ellen Bobrow said it’s a family tradition. She and her husband Jeff met during their college years ODU. On Saturday, they tailgated with their son, who is also a Monarch.



“It's truly a family affair and I just love it,” said Bobrow.



Beyond a love for the school and its football team, fans were thrilled to step through the gates of the new S.B. Ballard stadium for the first time.



As the clock ticked closer to game time, ODU fans Jerry Crain and Karen Crain trickled in, eager to get a glimpse of the glittering new stadium.



“It’s really nice and new and fresh. I loved Foreman Field, but this is even better,” said Jerry.

“It's wonderful, it’s just a whole new era here,” said Karen.



The new season kicked off with a game between the Monarchs and the Norfolk State Spartans.



Tenille Massey, a Norfolk State fan was there for more than just football. She beamed with pride as she watched her son in Norfolk State's Spartan Legion Marching Band.

“Norfolk State's marching band… it don't get much better than that!” said Massey.



ODU fans admired the new Kornblau Field below, calling it the beginning of a new chapter.

The ODU Monarchs kicked off the season with a 24-21 win over Norfolk State.