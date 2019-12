NORFOLK, Virginia — A Norfolk officer was injured near Military Circle Mall after chasing a narcotics suspect Thursday.

Police tell us two officers pursued the suspect on foot around 1 p.m. in the 800 block of Military Highway near The Dump when one of them got hurt after slipping on wet cement.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The other officer apprehended the suspect successfully.

No other details have been released at this time.