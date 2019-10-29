PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Authorities are working to track down a man they say is a "violent" sex offender from Portsmouth.

The Virginia Department of Corrections put out a fugitive file alert on Twitter saying that Chico Matthew Tibbs removed his GPS bracelet.

Officials say he could be a danger to himself or others and that if you see him, do not approach him.

They ask that you call 877-896-5764 or local law enforcement if you see him. Do not approach or attempt to apprehend him yourself.

