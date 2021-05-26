$1 million and a free ride to college: Ohio announces 1st winners of 'Vax-a-Million' lottery

The state said Abbigail Bugenske from Silverton is the first winner of the $1 million dollar prize and Joseph Costello in Englewood is the winner of the scholarship.

Two lucky Ohioans heard their names called out during a statewide broadcast Wednesday evening as the first two winners in the state's 'Vax-a-Million' lottery.

The state said Abbigail Bugenske from Silverton in Hamilton County is the first winner of the $1 million dollar prize and Joseph Costello from Englewood in Montgomery County is the winner of a four-year scholarship.

While Bugenske will be receiving $1 million, Costello will get a four-year scholarship to any Ohio state college, including room and board.

Congrats, Joseph! You just won a full-ride college scholarship! If you’re between 12 and 17 years-old and had at least one dose of the vaccine, you could be next! Sign up at https://t.co/ZmJ8iKoSlV! pic.twitter.com/StHlWewhW5 — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) May 27, 2021

“We’re excited that this has inspired so many Ohioans to get vaccinated, and we’re thrilled to announce the winners of the first round of drawings," Gov. Mike DeWine said in a release.

Four more winners of the $1 million and a college scholarship will be announced each Wednesday for the next four weeks.

More than 2.7 million people in the state entered to win the $1 million prize. More than 104,000 Ohioans between the ages of 12 and 17 entered to win the college scholarship.

🎉 Congratulations to Abbigail and Joseph! 🎉



The next #OhioVaxAMillion drawing will take place one week from today. Vaccinated Ohioans who haven't yet entered to win can sign up at https://t.co/Svppf9uA8O pic.twitter.com/HjLnszY2ls — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 26, 2021

If you missed out on the first drawing, the state says you have until 11:59 p.m. on May 30 to enter the next round.

Once you enter, you are eligible for all the remaining drawings.