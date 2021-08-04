One adult, one child displaced after accidental kitchen fire in Chesapeake

The fire broke out at a townhome in the Indian River area of Chesapeake. One adult had to be treated for minor burn injuries.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Fire officials said the cause of a kitchen fire that ended up forcing two people out of a Chesapeake home was accidental.

Crews were sent to a townhouse in the 10 block of King George Quay just before 11 a.m. Thursday. That's in the Indian River area of Chesapeake.

They arrived to find smoke coming from a two-story townhome. Everyone who was in the home was able to get out safely before firefighters arrived. One adult was treated at the scene for minor burn injuries.

Fire crews were able to stamp out all the flames within 10 minutes.

An adult and child were both displaced, but they'll be staying with family members for the time being.