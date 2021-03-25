One adult, two kids displaced after Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police say a kitchen fire that broke out at a house in Suffolk early Thursday morning forced an adult and two kids from their home.
Firefighters were sent to the 100 block of Greenfield Crescent around 4:19 a.m. That's in the Southside Meadows community.
Crews arrived to the scene to find light smoke coming from the house. The occupants had already evacuated before crews got to the scene.
Firefighters found a small fire in the kitchen and were able to put it out within 10 minutes of their arrival.
No one was injured, but three people were displaced from the home.
Officials haven't said what caused the fire to start.