One adult, two kids displaced after Suffolk house fire

Firefighters were able to quickly contain a kitchen fire at a home on Greenfield Crescent.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police say a kitchen fire that broke out at a house in Suffolk early Thursday morning forced an adult and two kids from their home.

Firefighters were sent to the 100 block of Greenfield Crescent around 4:19 a.m. That's in the Southside Meadows community.

Crews arrived to the scene to find light smoke coming from the house. The occupants had already evacuated before crews got to the scene.

Firefighters found a small fire in the kitchen and were able to put it out within 10 minutes of their arrival.

No one was injured, but three people were displaced from the home.