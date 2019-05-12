NORFOLK, Virginia — A car hit several vehicles on I-264 killing one person, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash took place at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday in the eastbound lanes of I-264 near Military Highway.

Investigators say a white work van was driving eastbound and ended up hitting a number of cars before crashing into a jersey wall. The driver of the van was ejected as a result.

There's no word on if the driver was killed or his condition at this time.

Currently, all lanes of I-264 eastbound are blocked.

No other details have been released yet.

