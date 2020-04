Police say the shooting happened in the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Rd. Saturday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a triple shooting.

It happened in the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Rd. Police received a call at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police say one man was found dead at the scene, another man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. A third man has non-life-threatening injuries.