YORKTOWN, Va. — One person was hurt while escaping a mobile home fire early Tuesday morning, the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety reported.

The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. at the Loweman Court Trailer Park on Wolftrap Road. That's in the Grafton area of the county.

Everyone inside the mobile home was able to get out, with one person suffering from minor injuries trying to assist the others getting out. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

Investigators said working smoke detectors alerted the residents to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.