One man dead, one in critical condition after shooting on Mercury Blvd.

Hampton police say the shooting happened Sunday night at around 8:30 p.m. The two men were shot during an altercation and found on the sidewalk.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police say a man is dead and another is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the 300 block of East Mercury Blvd. Sunday night.

Police received the call about the shooting at around 8:30 p.m.

When they got there, they found a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old man on the sidewalk. Someone shot them.

They were taken to a nearby hospital, where the 29-year old man was pronounced dead. The 31-year-old is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police say the men were shot during an altercation.