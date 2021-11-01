One man dead, one in critical condition after shooting on Mercury Blvd.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police say a man is dead and another is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the 300 block of East Mercury Blvd. Sunday night.
Police received the call about the shooting at around 8:30 p.m.
When they got there, they found a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old man on the sidewalk. Someone shot them.
They were taken to a nearby hospital, where the 29-year old man was pronounced dead. The 31-year-old is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Police say the men were shot during an altercation.
The shooting is still under investigation. Police have identified everyone involved and say they're in communication with the other person involved in the altercation.