One man injured, four displaced after Chesapeake house fire

Firefighters had to battle heavy flames inside a home on Great Bridge Blvd. One man suffered minor injuries. Four adults in total were displaced.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake fire officials are working to figure out what caused a house fire to break out that injured one person and forced four people out of their home.

Crews were sent to a home in the 1300 block of Great Bridge Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. That's just off the interstate and not far off from the I-64/I-464 interchange.

The inside of the house was filled with heavy flames and conditions, but crews were able to stamp out the fire at 5:20 a.m.

Medics had to take a man to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Four other adults were displaced. The Red Cross will be helping them out.