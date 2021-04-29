TRAFFIC ALERT: One person dead after dump truck crash on I-64 in Newport News

Authorities had to close all lanes of I-64 east and two lanes of I-64 west to investigate the crash scene. There's no word on what caused the crash.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police said one person died in a dump truck crash on I-64 Thursday afternoon.

First responders were called to I-64 east at mile marker 253 shortly after 2:30 p.m. to respond to the crash. That's near Denbigh Boulevard. Police say this was a single-vehicle crash.

All eastbound lanes of traffic have been stopped and traffic is being redirected off of Fort Eustis Boulevard.

Two lanes on I-64 west near the crash scene were also been shut down. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.