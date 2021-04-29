TRAFFIC ALERT: One person dead after dump truck crash on I-64 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police said one person died in a dump truck crash on I-64 Thursday afternoon.
First responders were called to I-64 east at mile marker 253 shortly after 2:30 p.m. to respond to the crash. That's near Denbigh Boulevard. Police say this was a single-vehicle crash.
All eastbound lanes of traffic have been stopped and traffic is being redirected off of Fort Eustis Boulevard.
Two lanes on I-64 west near the crash scene were also been shut down. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
No other details have been released at this time, including what caused the crash and the identity of the victim.