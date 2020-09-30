x
Truck goes over bridge in Norfolk, two people hospitalized

Police say a truck had gone over a guardrail and landed in a marshy area after a crash on Shore Drive. Two people were hurt, but their injuries weren't serious.
NORFOLK, Va. — Police are working to learn more about a crash in Norfolk on Wednesday that sent two people to the hospital.

Dispatchers got a call about the crash around 11:40 a.m. in the 8100 block of Shore Drive. There's a bridge on that stretch of Shore Drive.

Police tell us two vehicles crashed and one of them went over the bridge guardrail and fell 40 feet into the marshy area.  

Both drivers were able to exit their cars on their own, but they were taken to the hospital. Their injuries weren't life-threatening and they're expected to be okay.

The northbound lanes of Shore Drive are closed while officers clear the scene.

