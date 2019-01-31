MATHEWS, Va. — One person has died following a crash in Mathews County, Virginia State Police said.

The accident happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on Route 198, just east of Pine Hall Road.

According to investigators, a 2006 Cadillac Seville was driving west on 198 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2011 Chrysler 300 that was traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Cadillac, 82-year-old David Dorset of Cobbs Creek, was taken to Walter Reed Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the Chrysler, 66-year-old John Priest of Port Haywood, was not hurt in the crash.

Police said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The accident remains under investigation.