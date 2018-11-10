VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — In Hampton Roads, most of us can only watch as Hurricane Michael leaves behind destruction in the Florida panhandle.

But local help is on the way.

“We’re prepared and we support each other,” said Anthony Lloyd with Operation Blessing.

Even on the heels of Hurricane Florence, where Lloyd says the organization handed out 5,000 pounds of commodities and served 55,000 meals in the hardest hit areas of North Carolina, the organization is mobilizing once again.

“Our mindset is forward leaning,” said Lloyd.

As crews weave through downed trees and power lines in Pensacola on their way to Panama City, volunteers are still motivated and eager to help.

“When you engage people in need you start to lift their spirits and morale is not a problem,” Lloyd.

Local teams will begin staging equipment in Alabama temporarily while an assessment team is in the panhandle.

In the coming days, Operation Blessing’s biggest task will be keeping thousands of volunteers organized, making sure every person is positioned to lend a hand.

