GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Board of Supervisors will consider a change to an ordinance in November that is supposed to regulate sexual activities at massage establishments in the area.

The county sheriff and Commonwealth's Attorney have reviewed and approved a draft ordinance that will amend the part of the Gloucester County Code entitled "Massage." This section governs the massage of certain portions of the body and prohibits certain portions of the body.

The purpose of these changes, according to a notice by the County Administrator, is the regulate sexually-related acts that have resulted in recent complaints to the sheriff's office.

The amendment would also restore substantially similar provisions removed from the code in 2006, according to a board agenda item.

The board will address this amendment in a public hearing on Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Colonial Courthouse on Main Street.

