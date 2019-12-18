NORFOLK, Va. — Several families at Norfolk Navy Exchange were surprised on Wednesday by having their layaway balances paid off!

Pay Away the Layaway volunteers were at the shopping mall in Norfolk. This is the fourth time layaways have been paid off at Norfolk Navy Exchange.

The mission of Pay Away the Layaway is to inspire hope and spread kindness by helping families pay off layaway balances of gifts, school supplies, toys, books, games, and clothes for children.

To make the event even more special 13News Now Anchor Dan Kennedy was on Good Morning America to make the announcement!

