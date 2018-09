All of the Ocracoke ponies are safe, according to a Facebook post.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore said on its Facebook page that the pony pen did not sustain any damage from Hurricane Florence.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore is located on the Outer Banks of North Carolina from Bodie Island to Ocracoke Island.

