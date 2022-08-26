Amazon donates over 1,000 backpacks with back-to-school supplies to ForKids in Chesapeake

A total of 1,250 backpacks were fully kitted with much-needed school supplies and presented to the organization.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — More than a thousand backpacks are stuffed with supplies, ready for children who are headed back to school.

Workers from Amazon's Norfolk Delivery Station put them together on Friday, and delivered them to charity ForKids in Chesapeake. A total of 1,250 backpacks were fully kitted with much-needed school supplies.

Amazon said it was part of the company's Global Month of Volunteering campaign, in which there are more than 100 planned events around the country that will "surprise students and educators and support school districts' efforts to increase access to tools and resources for children in underserved communities."