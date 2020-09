Here is a look at back-to-school photos from around the region this year as we start the new school year.

NORFOLK, Va. — You’ve shared your pictures and videos with us, so we wanted to share them with everyone else.

Here is a look at back-to-school photos from around the region this year as we start the new school year.

And keep sharing your back to school pics with us! Just text them to (757) 628-6200!