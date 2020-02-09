Organization offers back to school resources for military families

The Military Child Education Coalition serves children of service members.

NORFOLK, Va. — This school year is going to look a lot different for everyone due to the pandemic. It can be especially unsettling for military children who may have extra barriers because of frequent moves and their service member's deployment.

But there are resources for students and their parents.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a shift in the typical permanent change of station (PCS) season, so many military kids will transition in an out of our local school systems later than usual.

Annette Farmer is Vice President of Programs and Curriculum for the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC). She said, "Where students would've already been in place, starting school, enrolled, settled in and hopefully making some friends that all is going to happen in the middle of the fall semester -- and potentially in a virtual environment."

Which leaves parents and their children in need of support and direction. That's where Military Child Education Coalition comes in.

"MCEC has a wonderful parent-to-parent program where they have webinars online," said Mesha Hayes, the Military Student Transition Consultant with Norfolk Public Schools. "Everything from A-to-Z, where they're helping to get information to parents have access to information so they know what they can do to help alleviate some things."

Hayes said she already saw parents and students struggle during the summer session.

"They're trying to work at home, some of them have multiple grade level children at home," she explained."Sometimes they're sharing one or two devices."

Farmer urges families to use their web page for important resources.

"If people go to militarychild.org, they can go to the navigating change website where you can see all of the different resources we have that help educators, parents, and even older students to look at what are some things they can do," she said.

They also have checklists and virtual communities online with helpful transition info, regardless if we're in a pandemic or not.

"MCEC just launched 'School Quest,' which is an online program for parents so parents and go on and register for School Quest, which has a lot of resources at their fingertips."

Hayes added that once you're enrolled, expect to get a welcome packet.

"I can reach out to them by email and send something in the mail tangible that way parents have the literature and brochures they need and the children have a little trinket to let them know they're cared for," Hayes said.

It's just another way to show support and appreciation to our service members and their families who give so much.