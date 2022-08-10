Chesapeake expands virtual academy options for new school year

For one reason or another, hundreds of students need to learn from home even outside of a pandemic. Division leaders now offer the program to all K-12 students.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Just like the pandemic, virtual learning has developed and changed over the course of the last two years.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders with Chesapeake Public Schools offered hybrid learning.

“The number of students requesting virtual really cut back quite a bit in the second year of the pandemic,” said Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton.

The school division still saw a need for remote learning, though, starting a program for high school students last year called the Chesapeake Virtual Academy. For the 2022-2023 school year, division leaders are expanding the program.

“We are offering virtual learning for all students K-12 provided by our Chesapeake teachers," Cotton said. "So, our Chesapeake teachers are going to be the ones delivering the instruction.”

It will replace the Virtual Virginia program for elementary and middle school students offered through the state. He said division leaders always wanted to start a virtual academy for non-traditional students.

“Over the years, we’ve had students with interesting situations where the traditional schedule just did not support some of their life situations,” he said.

Cotton said the pandemic accelerated that process.

“We have students who have to go on homebound because of any of medical issues either short-term or long-term, and we want our students to stay connected to their teachers,” he said.

He said at last check, about 180 elementary students, more than 170 middle school students and nearly 650 high school students are set to learn from home this school year.

“We’re serving all kinds of students. We have special education students, English language learners. We have students who are working on career and technical programs," he said. "Some of our students with disabilities have been the most successful.”

He said the virtual academy is a year-long commitment.