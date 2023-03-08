Chesapeake Public Schools looking to fill dozens of teaching positions and more in job fair

Chesapeake Public Schools hosted a job fair Thursday to try to fill up to 40 teaching positions and more.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Public Schools is no exception to the staffing shortage experienced not only statewide, but also across the country.

Right now, the Virginia Department of Education is reporting for the 2022-2023 school year, school divisions in total experienced a shortage of more than 3,000. Chesapeake Public Schools is looking to fill 40 of the positions.

In addition to teachers, the school division is also looking to fill the following:

40 teachers

20 secondary teachers

70 bus drivers

25 School Security Officers (new positions)

30 custodians

9 nurses

50 school nutritionists

6 school psychologists

14 IT workers

Dozens of people showed up within the first hour of the job fair Thursday morning. It runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.